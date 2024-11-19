AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-19

China stocks fall as Goldman, Morgan downgrades weigh

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell to near two-week lows on Monday while Hong Kong shares pared gains as initial optimism from market-friendly policies was offset by downgrades from Wall Street banks.

Both markets rose more than 1% in morning trading after Chinese regulators urged listed companies to bolster share prices through “market value management”. Confidence was also bolstered by October data showing signs of stabilisation in China’s economy.

But sentiment soured as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley downgraded China outlook citing economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“We expect even stronger headwinds on corporate earnings and market valuation in the coming months,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note dated Nov. 17.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended the session down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%. Both the indexes reversed early gains and fell for the third day in a row.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose as much as 1.8% but ended up just 0.8%.

Goldman Sachs trimmed its recommendation on Hong Kong shares to “underweight” from “market weight”, saying Hong Kong stocks were cheap but were likely to miss out on the benefits of China’s economic support.

Morgan Stanley downgraded China to slight “underweight” from “equal weight” in its emerging markets coverage, warning that the country’s reflationary battle and US policies “will likely cast a significant shadow over China’s market trajectory in the next 12 months”.

Shares had gained after China’s stock market regulator published guidelines urging the main index constituents to take concrete steps to lift prices, if their shares trade below book value. Possible measures include mergers and acquisitions, employee stock incentive schemes, cash dividend payouts and share buybacks.

China stocks Goldman

Comments

200 characters

China stocks fall as Goldman, Morgan downgrades weigh

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories