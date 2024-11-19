Death of Ilyas Bilour condoled

KARACHI: Muhammad Bashir Janmuhammad Chairman Dalda Foods Limited, Westbury Group of Companies and the Chancellor of the Institute of Business Management expressed his deep condolence on the sad demise of Senator Ilyas Bilour.

He said Senator Ilyas Bilour was a great human being, a great businessman and politician. Though he came from a political family and his main concentration was on business, politics and looking after the problems of the business Community. He served as a President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry now KPK Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He was a man of repute.

He expressed his deep condolence to his son Ghanzanfar Bilour. Muhammad Bashir Janmuhammad expressed his condolence to the entire family of the late Senator Ilyas Bilour on this big loss and prayed that May Allah grant Jannat-ul-Firdus and bestow his choicest blessings on the departed soul and give Sabr-e-Jameel to his family.

