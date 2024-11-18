AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
German FM warns of ‘consequences’ if China drone aid to Russia confirmed

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2024 06:27pm

BRUSSELS: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Monday of “consequences” if China is confirmed to be supplying Russia with drones for its war in Ukraine, as EU ministers reviewed the evidence at a meeting in Brussels.

“We are introducing further sanctions against Iran and are also making this clear with regard to Chinese drone aid, because this too must and will have consequences,” Baerbock told reporters, as foreign ministers agreed to widen measures over Iran’s supply of drones and missiles to Russia.

Ministers were due to review intelligence indicating that China-based companies are linked to the production of drones deployed in Russia’s war – as claimed by the United States which imposed sanctions last month over the allegation.

The US measures target two companies in China and one in Russia which it believes to be involved in developing and making Russia’s Garpiya series long-range attack drone – an accusation rejected by Beijing.

UK’s Lammy warns China over support for Russia in Ukraine

“We have had reports from intelligence sources on the existence of a factory inside China producing drones that are shipped to Russia and used in the war against Ukraine,” said a senior EU official ahead of the meeting.

The official added they don’t yet have clear evidence of direct cooperation on military equipment between China and Russia, stressing that “the moment we will have evidence… we will react.”

The official added they were asking Chinese authorities about the activities.

Heading into the meeting, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it was “important to send a message to China against an escalation.”

Sending drones to Russia would be “a big mistake”, said the Italian minister – who visited China earlier this month.

China and Russia have drawn closer since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Beijing maintains that it is neutral on the conflict, but Western governments argue that China’s diplomatic and economic support help sustain Moscow’s war of aggression.

