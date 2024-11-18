European shares struggle ahead of speeches from ECB policymakers

European shares struggled for direction on Monday following four consecutive weeks of declines, as investors awaited speeches from European Central Bank policymakers to gauge the path of interest rates.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was flat by 0820 GMT.

The benchmark posted its first four-week losing streak in two-and-a-half years on Friday, hit by disappointing earnings, a jump in Treasury yields and concerns about the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies on global economies and businesses.

European tech shares dipped 0.3% ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia’s results on Wednesday.

Most major sectors were lower, with real estate shares leading declines.

Europe’s STOXX 600 opens lower as tech, healthcare shares drag

Investors will focus on speeches from European Central Bank policymakers including chief Christine Lagarde later in the day as well as euro zone November flash PMIs on Friday for clues on the path of interest rates.

Britain’s Melrose Industries rose 7.7% after the owner of aerospace parts maker GKN Aerospace reported a 7% rise in revenue for the four-month period ended Oct. 31. Dutch technology investor Prosus climbed 2.2% after its trading statement.