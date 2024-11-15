AGL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
FCCL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 65.01 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 113.27 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.26%)
HUMNL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 196.36 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.76%)
PAEL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.89%)
PPL 154.48 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.28%)
PRL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SEARL 87.11 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.53%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.85%)
TPLP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.42%)
TREET 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.61%)
TRG 62.98 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (7.44%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.14%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 10,143 Increased By 142.6 (1.43%)
BR30 31,424 Increased By 422.1 (1.36%)
KSE100 95,094 Increased By 901.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 29,531 Increased By 330.4 (1.13%)
Markets

Europe’s STOXX 600 opens lower as tech, healthcare shares drag

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 02:20pm

Europe’s STOXX 600 opened lower on Friday, dragged by technology and healthcare stocks, keeping the index on track for its fourth successive weekly drop.

The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index slipped 0.9%, as of 0811 GMT, hovering near a three-month low hit earlier this week.

The technology sub-index dropped 1.6%, with chipmaker ASML among top decliners after U.S. firm Applied Materials forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates.

European shares edge lower as energy gains offset real estate

Healthcare stocks shed 2.3%, with Bavarian Nordic sliding 15.5% after the Danish biotech firm reported third-quarter results.

European vaccine makers came under pressure after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he has selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist who has spread misinformation on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sanofi fell 4.4%, while GSK lost 3.8%.

Also adding to losses was a lower close on Wall Street overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank does not need to rush to lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, Evotec jumped more than 20% after Halozyme Therapeutics said it has proposed to buy the German drug developer for about 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion).

European shares European stocks Europe stocks STOXX Europe 600 Europe stock markets

