Interview with Farhan Muhammad Haroon, CEO and General Manager - Haleon Pakistan

‘Shifting focus from self-medication to self-care’

Farhan Muhammad Haroon is the CEO & General Manager for Haleon in Pakistan since 2022, having previously served in this position since 2021, while the business was still a part of GSK. Mr. Haroon joined GSK in 2011 as Head of In-Country Financial Shared Services and then progressed into diverse roles over the course of his career, leading various key local and above-country restructurings, M&As, and change management projects. Mr. Haroon earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in 2013 and completed his Chartered Accountancy in 2005.

Below are edited excerpts from a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Could you start by telling us a bit about your journey with Haleon Pakistan, especially since it’s a demerger from GSK?

Farhan Haroon: My journey with the company began over 13 years ago, initially with GSK, and it’s been both challenging and immensely rewarding. I’ve had the opportunity to work in a variety of roles — supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, logistics, warehousing, and financial controls. These diverse experiences gave me an in-depth view of our industry and ultimately prepared me to lead Haleon Pakistan.

When the demerger happened, it was a pivotal moment. We took on a new name and a refreshed mission, focusing on self-care rather than the traditional pharmaceutical approach. This has been a transformative step, especially here in Pakistan, where the healthcare sector has historically focused on prescriptive medications. I’m truly proud that Haleon has carved out a niche, leading the way as Pakistan’s largest self-care company and giving people the tools to proactively manage their own health.

BRR: Haleon’s focus on self-care is quite unique. Can you further elaborate on how the company has impacted the self-care landscape in Pakistan?

FH: Absolutely, Haleon’s role has been groundbreaking. We’ve worked to bring a fresh, empowering approach that encourages people to control their own health, introducing the concept of self-care rather than self-medication. This difference is critical. Self-care is about helping individuals prevent illness and maintain health proactively, not just treating conditions as they arise.

We have designed our product portfolio to provide practical support for this mission. For example, we offer a calcium supplement that is crucial here in Pakistan, where nearly one out of two women suffer from calcium deficiency—a fact with significant implications, especially for pregnant and lactating women. Products like this meet genuine needs in the market and bring important health benefits.

Sensodyne tackles oral health, a neglected yet crucial aspect of overall well-being. Sensitivity accounts for 65% of the oral health issues faced by urban Pakistani consumers. Our aim is to make oral health a regular part of self-care for millions. Then there’s Panadol, which is incredibly popular and trusted, with nearly six billion tablets distributed annually. It’s amazing to see how deeply these products are embedded in people’s lives, helping them feel healthier and more in control.

In addition, our portfolio includes products like Voltral and Eno, which address needs ranging from pain relief to digestive health. But ultimately, it’s about more than individual products — it’s about giving people a sense of control over their health. I genuinely believe we’re changing lives by shifting the focus to self-care, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this transformation.

BRR: Recently, deregulation has brought some significant changes to the pharma sector. How has this impacted Haleon and the industry at large?

FH: Deregulation has been a profound change for the industry, opening up new possibilities and reshaping market dynamics. To give some background, Pakistan recently adopted the WHO’s essential medicines list, which includes around 462 essential medications that remain price-controlled. However, market forces determine pricing for all non-essential products.

This change has had many positive effects. In the past, price controls often led to either high import costs or the emergence of counterfeit products in the market. By allowing prices for non-essential products to be market-determined, we’ve been able to make these medications and supplements more accessible and affordable. Competition in the market naturally helps moderate prices, ensuring that health products remain within reach for the average consumer.

For Haleon, this has been a crucial shift. It has aided us in achieving topline growth and maintaining competitive pricing for our products. Even though volume growth remains steady, improved pricing flexibility has allowed us to focus on product quality and consistency. We’ve also noticed that while overall volume growth is stable, the pricing changes have contributed directly to revenue growth — showing that price adjustments play a crucial role in a market like ours.

On the export side, deregulation has been equally beneficial. With competitive, flexible pricing, we are in a better position to enter international markets and export our products in a way that is viable for both Pakistani and overseas markets. In short, deregulation has allowed us to better serve the public here at home while expanding our global reach.

BRR: You mentioned exports. Could you tell us more about the specific markets Haleon is targeting for its products and any regulatory challenges involved?

FH: Exporting is a priority for us as we continue to expand our production capabilities. Our Jamshoro plant, bolstered by a $10 million investment in high-speed manufacturing technology, positions us well for both local demand and international expansion. Vietnam, the Philippines, and Kenya are a few of the key markets where we are currently exporting our calcium supplement, CaC-1000 Plus. We’re excited about the potential to reach even more people with our self-care solutions.

Panadol is another product that holds tremendous promise for export. It’s not only highly effective but also affordable, making it a compelling choice for international consumers. In Pakistan, Panadol is among the most cost-effective pain relievers, and we’re working through regulatory processes to ensure that we can begin exporting it within the next year or so.

However, exporting has its complexities. Each country has its own regulatory requirements that we must meet before we can launch our products there. For instance, we need export licenses from Pakistani authorities and separate approvals from each importing country. This process includes thorough quality audits and ensures our products meet local standards. Although this process is extensive, our focus on rigorous quality control helps us succeed in new markets.

Receiving the Export Award from the Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards, presented by the Pakistan Senate Chairman, was a moment of pride for us, as it recognized our dedication to quality and our capacity to serve both local and international markets. It’s a clear signal of the work we’re doing and our readiness to make a positive impact beyond Pakistan’s borders.

BRR: Foreign direct investment (FDI) has historically been a challenge in Pakistan, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. What are your thoughts on the future of FDI here?

FH: There’s no doubt that FDI has faced obstacles in Pakistan, especially with multinationals exiting the market due to strict price controls and rising input costs. It created a difficult environment for sustained growth, but with deregulation now in place, there’s new potential for investment.

I see this as a turning point. While multinationals may not immediately return with large-scale investments, they might begin with distribution partnerships, gradually increasing their involvement as the economic and regulatory environment stabilizes.

In terms of local manufacturing, end-to-end production — especially for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) — is an area that needs focus. This level of investment requires not only a robust infrastructure but also a skilled workforce and sophisticated supply chains. Pakistan has largely depended on imported APIs, which impacts our local cost structure and supply reliability. Investing in API production would not only reduce dependency on imports but also support local manufacturing in a meaningful way. It’s a long-term vision, but one that could significantly enhance Pakistan’s appeal to foreign investors in pharma.

Collaboration between academia, industry, and regulatory bodies will be key to ensuring that our regulatory environment is trustworthy and conducive to FDI. I’m optimistic, but it’s a journey that will take time.

BRR: Counterfeit drugs are a persistent problem in Pakistan. How does Haleon address this issue?

FH: Unfortunately, economic factors often drive counterfeiting, which is a major concern. When legitimate products are expensive or unavailable, counterfeit versions often fill the gap. A clear example is our Iodex brand, which we stopped producing in 2018. Yet, counterfeit versions remain in circulation. In some cases, we have found fake versions of Iodex with future expiry dates—clearly impossible for a product we no longer produce. This is not only harmful to consumers but also presents serious challenges for companies like ours. Combating this requires dedicated resources for both enforcement and consumer awareness. We are committed to tackling this issue, but it’s an ongoing challenge that demands strong regulatory support.

The best way to combat counterfeiting is through a stable, economically viable pricing strategy. Ideally, we should index price adjustments to inflation or the CPI to maintain the affordability and accessibility of legitimate products. Additionally, enforcement needs to be both strict and consistent. Regulatory bodies and manufacturers must work together to prevent counterfeit products from entering the market and hold violators accountable. We work closely with local authorities, and our approach to quality and affordability has been vital in minimizing counterfeits in our segment.

BRR: Lastly, could you share some of Haleon’s efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives?

FH: I’m incredibly proud of Haleon’s commitment to ESG. It’s more than a business strategy for us—it’s a core value. We’re making significant strides to reduce our environmental impact. We have invested in solar infrastructure which reduces our dependency on non-renewable energy sources. We have invested in energy-efficient electric chillers which are helping to reduce carbon emissions and move towards achieving carbon neutrality. Sustainability is a priority across our operations, including packaging where we are exploring recycled-ready and recycled materials, while ensuring product quality.