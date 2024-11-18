45 suspected in Amsterdam violence probe: Dutch police

AMSTERDAM: Dutch police said Sunday they were probing 45 people for violent crimes in relation to unrest surrounding an Amsterdam football match involving an Israeli team last week, with nine of them already identified and arrested.

“Because of the seriousness of the crimes, but also because of the social impact, we immediately scaled up to a special investigation team,” Dutch police chief Janny Knol said in a statement.

Police are “looking at all crimes committed in the run-up to the game and in its aftermath”, Knol said after violence in the Dutch capital on November 7 shook the country, resulting in several protests and a near-government collapse.

The number of suspects is expected to increase “based in part on the analysis of a large amount of footage”, police added.

Tensions were high before last week’s football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local Ajax team after Israeli fans chanted anti-Arab slogans, vandalised a taxi and burnt a Palestinian flag in Amsterdam’s main square, according to police reports.

Following the match, Israeli fans were targeted in “hit-and-run” attacks by men on scooters. Police said the attackers were spurred by calls on social media to attack Jews.

Five Maccabi fans were briefly hospitalised in the violence that sparked outrage among Western leaders.

Dutch and Israeli authorities condemned the attacks as “anti-semitic” and called for swift punishment for perpetrators.

“The investigation is in full swing,” Knol said on Sunday.

“It goes without saying, but I think it is good to emphasise that we are looking at all crimes committed in the run-up to the game and in its aftermath. Regardless of who the perpetrator or who the victim was,” Knoll added.