AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-18

HCSTSI advocates setting up of Hajj Office, vaccination facility

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

HYDERABAD: The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly urged the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to fulfill the promise of establishing a dedicated Hajj Office and vaccination facility in Hyderabad for Hajj 2025.

He further stated that the HCSTSI had actively highlighted this issue during the last Hajj season by sending letters to the federal government and relevant ministries. In April 2024, a detailed letter was addressed to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, other concerned ministries, and Hyderabad’s elected representatives, including MNAs and MPAs, outlining the severe challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims. The letter proposed establishing a permanent Hajj office and providing vaccination facilities in Hyderabad to eliminate the need for pilgrims to travel to Karachi. In response, a commitment was made to set up these facilities for Hajj 2025. However, with preparations for the upcoming Hajj season fast approaching, the matter remains unresolved.

As a stakeholder, the HCSTSI, representing the business community and citizens of Hyderabad, is once again raising this critical issue to ensure the government fulfills its responsibilities.

Chamber President Saleem Memon highlighted that thousands of pilgrims from Hyderabad district and its surrounding areas such as Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Jamshoro and Dadu undertake the sacred journey of Hajj every year. However, due to the unavailability of vaccination facilities in Hyderabad over the past decade, pilgrims are forced to travel to Karachi, incurring unnecessary financial burdens and wasting valuable time. Similarly, the lack of local passport processing and other documentation facilities adds to their challenges.

He emphasized that the absence of essential Hajj facilities in Hyderabad has become a pressing issue that cannot be resolved without providing these services locally. It is regrettable that Hyderabad, Sindh’s second-largest city, is deprived of such basic amenities, whereas smaller cities like Sukkur have these facilities readily available.

HCSTSI President stressed that this is not just a concern for pilgrims but a collective issue affecting all citizens of Hyderabad. He urged the government to honor its promise and ensure the establishment of these facilities well before Hajj 2025. The HCSTSI remains committed to advocating for the rights of citizens and the business community at every platform, ensuring the public receives their due rights and services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

vaccination HCSTSI Muhammad Saleem Memon

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI advocates setting up of Hajj Office, vaccination facility

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories