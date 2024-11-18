Moot condemns govt plans to ‘curb’ freedom of expression

KARACHI: A joint session of the journalists’ bodies and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held at Karachi Press Club on Saturday expressed serious concern over the plans of the government to curb the freedom of expression, freedom of press and human rights in the country.

The meeting also condemned the introduced Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 which authorised the state to detain individuals for “Inquiry” for up to three months.

The participants of the session jointly called by Karachi press and journalists bodies and HRCP to condemn the blocking of VPN and to demand ensuring availability of internet services across Pakistan and also lifting the ban on X.

The chairman HRCP, Asad Iqbal Butt, presided the session while co-chairperson of HRCP Muneeza Jahangir, Haris Khaliq, Saleema Hashmi, Nazish Attaullah, Akbar Khan, Dr Tuceef Ahmed Khan, Habib Tahir, Nasir Zaidi, Lubna Nadeem, Sohil Sangi, Ghazi Salauddin, Fauzia Kalsoom Rana, Khursheed Abbas, Saleem Jabbar, Lubna Jarrar, Liaqat Kashmiri, Aijaz Ahmed and others were present, besides President KPC Saeed Sarbazi, President KUJ Tahir Hasan Khan, secretary General of PFUJ (Dastor) A H Khanzada, and President KUJ (Barna) Ijaz Ahmed.

They declared that internet services must not be disrupted on the pretext of security. They condemned the proposed bill merely based on “credible information” or “responsible suspicion” without judicial oversight on the presumption that they pose a threat to national security or public order.

The participants pointed out that given the recent upsurge in militancy and recognize the urgent need to address the country’s deteriorating security and law and order. Preventive detention is not; however, the solution as such powers are liable to be abused.

The participants were of the view that the bill also empowers the agencies to detain individuals on the mere suspicion and without civilian or judicial oversight. This is tantamount to legalizing the use of enforced disappearances and internment centres, with scant regard for the right to due process and fair trial as protected by Article 10 and 10A of the constitution, they alleged.

