Nov 18, 2024
Sports Print 2024-11-18

Netherlands cricket team due next year

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: Netherlands cricket team will visit Pakistan next year to play matches with the Pakistan “A” team.

The Netherlands also expressed willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support cricket development.

This was resolved in a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Netherlands Ambassador Henny De Vries on Sunday. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation in various sectors besides the promotion of cricket between the two nations came under discussion, sources said, adding: “Both sides agreed to organize bilateral cricket series next year.”

Highlighting the broader relationship, PCB chairman emphasized the need for sustainable measures to strengthen bilateral ties. He assured full support for promoting cricket in the Netherlands, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering sports diplomacy.

Henny De Vries lauded Pakistan’s decades-long efforts in hosting Afghan refugees.

Naqvi underlined that a comprehensive policy is in place to ensure the return of Afghan refugees residing illegally in Pakistan. It may be added that Mohsin Naqvi met with Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board Richard Thompson in London. During the meeting, Richard Thompson expressed his best wishes to Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament. He said England’s recent visit to Pakistan was a wonderful experience. He said Pakistan is fully prepared for the ICC Champions Trophy tournament. He said the stadiums are being upgraded with modern facilities and foolproof arrangements are being made at all levels.

Moreover, the PCB has appointed former pacer and former senior manager Wahab Riaz as supervisor of the ICC Champions Trophy and head of mentors of the Champions Cup.

