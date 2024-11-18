Dr Mahrung meets ANP leaders

QUETTA: A delegation from the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC), led by Dr. Mahrung Baloch, visited Arbab House Quetta on Sunday to meet the provincial leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan.

The meeting focused on critical issues, including the unrest in Baloch and Pashtun areas of the province and the closure of educational institutions. A key point of discussion was the suspension of hostel facilities at Bolan Medical College, Quetta, following a conflict between two student groups.

Both sides expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the region, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to restore peace and address the challenges faced by students and the broader community.