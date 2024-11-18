Call for promoting Iqbal’s thoughts among youth

FAISALABAD: “It is the need of the hour to instill the qualities of Iqbal’s Shaheen in the young generation so that they can overcome obstacles in the path of progress with belief, action and high character”.

This was stated by Chairman Allama Iqbal Council and former IG Police Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema while addressing the students at a public lecture at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The programme was organised by the Public Relations and Publications Department and the Senior Tutor Office, while CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif also spoke.

