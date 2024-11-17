AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pope calls for Gaza ‘genocide’ investigation

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 11:17pm

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis for the first time tackled claims of Israel’s ongoing “genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza in extracts from a forthcoming book published Sunday, urging further investigation into whether Israel’s actions meet the definition.

Titled “Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Towards a Better World”, the book includes his latest and most forthright intervention into the more than year-long war sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide,” the pontiff wrote in extracts published on the front of Italy’s La Stampa daily on Sunday.

At least 51 killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon, minister says

“It should be studied carefully to determine whether (the situation) corresponds to the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies,” he added.

The Argentine pontiff has frequently deplored the number of victims of Israel’s operations in Gaza, with the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry putting the toll at least 43,846 people, most of them civilians.

But his call for a probe marks the first time he has publicly used the term genocide – without endorsing it – in the context of Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s embassy to the Vatican responded later Sunday with a post on X, quoting its ambassador Yaron Sideman.

“There was a genocidal massacre on 7 October 2023 of Israeli citizens, and since then, Israel has exercised its right of self-defense against attempts from seven different fronts to kill its citizens,” said the statement.

“Any attempt to call it by any other name is singling out the Jewish State.”

‘Pray for peace’

On the pope’s account on X Sunday, he wrote: “Let us PrayTogether for peace: in martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

“War dehumanizes, leading us to tolerate unacceptable crimes. May leaders listen to the cry of the people who long for peace.”

The new book by the pope comes out Tuesday in Italy, Spain and Latin America, with other releases elsewhere due later.

Gaza: over 41,000 Palestinians killed, farmland, schools destroyed

On Thursday, a United Nations Special Committee judged Israel’s conduct of warfare in Gaza “consistent with the characteristics of genocide”, accusing the country of “using starvation as a method of war”.

Its conclusions have already been condemned by Israel’s key backer the United States.

It is, however, not the first time that Israel has been the subject of genocide accusations since the start of the war.

South Africa brought a genocide case before the International Court of Justice with the support of several countries, including Turkey, Spain and Mexico.

Francis has also frequently called for the return of the Israeli hostages taken by Palestinian on October 7.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people on the Israeli side, the majority of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas fighters also took 251 people hostage that day, with 97 still held in the Palestinian territory including 34 the Israeli army says are dead.

On Thursday, the 87-year-old pope received 16 former hostages freed after months of captivity in Gaza.

Pope Francis Palestinians Gaza war Israeli military operations

Comments

200 characters

Pope calls for Gaza ‘genocide’ investigation

Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, officials say

Smog crisis in Punjab: over 1.93mn seek hospital care for respiratory diseases

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for iPhone plant in India’s Tamil Nadu, sources say

Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media head, security sources say

India tightens vehicle entry restrictions as Delhi’s air pollution worsens

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Most Gulf markets fall on Fed rate cut concerns

Xi vows to work with Trump team as he meets Biden in Peru

Russia pounds Ukraine’s power grid in ‘massive’ air strike

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

Read more stories