China’s commerce minister met Canadian trade minister to discuss tariffs

BEIJING: Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Saturday met with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng in Peru to discuss Canada’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum imports, Wang’s ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Wang told Ng that Ottawa’s decision to impose tariffs and tighten foreign investment screening mechanisms on Chinese companies “had brought severe challenges to China-Canada economic and trade relations,” the statement said.

China, Canada should work toward strategic partnership, China’s Wang says

Canada in August announced it would impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and announced a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China.