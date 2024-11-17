AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s commerce minister met Canadian trade minister to discuss tariffs

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 10:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Saturday met with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng in Peru to discuss Canada’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum imports, Wang’s ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Wang told Ng that Ottawa’s decision to impose tariffs and tighten foreign investment screening mechanisms on Chinese companies “had brought severe challenges to China-Canada economic and trade relations,” the statement said.

China, Canada should work toward strategic partnership, China’s Wang says

Canada in August announced it would impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and announced a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China.

aluminum Steel import Wang Wentao Chinese electric vehicles Chinese Commerce Minister Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng

Comments

200 characters

China’s commerce minister met Canadian trade minister to discuss tariffs

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

Xi Jinping tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

Read more stories