Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

Naveed Butt Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the letter sent by US Congress members to President Biden, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that “the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to invite foreign interference in its efforts for the release of Imran Khan.”

Senator Rehman, Saturday, emphasised, “The letter from US Congressional members to President Biden marks yet another setback for the narrative of ‘Haqeeki Azadi.’ This letter represents clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, and any such interference in the political and legal matters of another country is a violation of international norms.

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

The action of US Congress members writing to President Biden regarding Imran Khan not only challenges the sovereignty of Pakistan’s judiciary and political system but also sets a dangerous precedent, suggesting that countries might find it acceptable to intervene in the internal matters of other nations.”

She said in a statement, “PTI’s attempts to lobby against Pakistan in the United States are also deeply condemnable. This is the same political party that in the past made political gains by condemning ‘American interference.’ Now, they are resorting to the very same kind of foreign intervention, which exposes a double standard.”

