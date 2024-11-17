Gold prices drift lower

KARACHI: The local gold prices inched down on Saturday after the global market fell slightly, traders said. Now, gold was trading for Rs267, 400 per tola and Rs229, 252 per 10 grams, down by Rs300 and Rs258, each.

On the world market, gold bullion value saw a thin fall by $3 to reach $2, 562 per ounce while silver was selling at just over $30 per ounce.

The domestic silver prices held steady for another day at Rs3, 250 per tola and Rs2, 786 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024