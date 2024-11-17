Tree-plantation drive to be carried out in Tharparkar launched

KARACHI: The Participatory Village Development Programme (PVDP) Sindh launched “Cool the Earth” initiative at a hotel.

The first phase of the tree plantation drive is being rolled out in Tharparkar, involving the local people who will be incentives to grow trees.

This ambitious programme aims to combat climate change and foster environmental sustainability through community-led tree plantations.

The “Cool the Earth” initiative will be implemented across Sindh, with a particular focus on Tharparkar.

It is a massive participatory tree plantation initiative, launched by the PVDP with support from the corporate sector, local communities, technical institutions and the Sindh government.

The launching event opened with introductory remarks by Dominic Stephen, Executive Director of PVDP, who emphasised the programme’s vital role in climate action and community empowerment.

Consultant of the Cool the Earth Programme, Tanveer Arif, said the severe smog situation in central Punjab and recent devastating floods in southern parts of the country had shown that the climate emergency had started adversely impacting Pakistan with massive damages.

He said the unchecked expansion of urban areas at the cost of green cover and farmlands in the city suburbs had also seriously harmed the environment.

He said the community-led plantation was the way forward for Pakistan to restore ecological balance and protect environmental conditions in the country from further harm.

He said PVDP Sindh was committed to working closely with communities, government agencies, and private sector partners to ensure the success of the “Cool the Earth” initiative. Arif told the audience that the programme empowers communities by providing training and resources to participate actively in tree plantation and maintenance.

“Through this collective effort, we can create a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come,” he added.

Naeem Qureshi, President of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), announced that NFEH would extend its fullest support to the Cool the Earth initiative in the province.

Fawad Soomro from the Engro Foundation emphasised the importance of corporate partnerships in driving sustainable development.

Renowned experts, including Dr Attaullah Khan from the Arid Zone Research Centre (AZRC), and Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), shared insights at the ceremony on climate change, adaptation, and sustainable agriculture.

