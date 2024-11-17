AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
‘Go Green’ enters 4th year

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:55am

KARACHI: Go Green project focused on plantation of mangrove species has entered fourth year with a goal to plant 100,000 mangrove saplings in Sonmiani Pakistan.

The Go Green project focuses on planting mangrove species such as Avicennia, Ceriops, Rhizophora, and Aegiceras in Pakistan’s coastal areas, achieving a remarkable 90 percent survival rate over the past three years.

This campaign, initiated by Hutchison Ports Pakistan in 2021 in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, aims to plant a total of 500,000 mangroves across 250 hectares by 2025, underscoring the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our Tree Plantation campaign demonstrates our commitment to advancing the United Nations SDGs by contributing to climate change mitigation, restoring coastal ecosystems, enhancing marine biodiversity, protecting critical habitats, and conserving vital natural resources,” said CS Kim, General Manager and Head of Business Unit at Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

Beyond its ecological impact, the initiative is also fostering economic growth by creating job opportunities for local communities, from sapling plantations to ongoing care and monitoring efforts.

