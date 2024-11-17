AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

KP governor inaugurates uplift projects in DI Khan

APP Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the newly completed development projects worth Rs230 million in the district here on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony in the rural area of Diyal, the governor praised the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for completing the projects, saying these initiatives would bring improvements in health, education, and basic facilities in the region.

The ceremony was attended by various local leaders and officials, including Pakistan Peoples Party’s Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Malik Orakzai, PPP Divisional President Qaizar Khan Miankhel, District Secretary Arshad Diyal and other dignitaries.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted that the Red Crescent team had successfully completed the renovation of the DHQ office and 16 BHUs at a cost of Rs60 million in just five months, alongside completing the solarization process. He said these projects would not only improve the area’s infrastructure but also benefit its people. He further stated that several development projects across the province would soon begin to make a tangible impact.

The governor criticized the provincial government, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been left at the mercy of terrorists, with the sacrifices of local people being ignored. He added that the army, police and local residents played a vital role in restoring peace, but the provincial government had failed to take serious action on the matter. He stressed the need for focusing on the province’s development, urging the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to seriously consider the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the practical steps were needed to resolve the problems of the people, ensuring that their sacrifices are recognized.

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Malik Orakzai, briefed the governor and the participants on the ongoing development works and the relief efforts for flood victims. He shared that, in addition to the Rs230 million in development projects, 21,000 flood-affected families had received Rs32,000 each, 60 families were provided with cattle, 150 washrooms were constructed in five villages, and 375 families were given agricultural assistance.

