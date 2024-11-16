Australia win toss, bat in 2nd T20 against Pakistan

SYDNEY: Australia captain Josh Inglis won the toss and chose to bat Saturday in the second game of the three-match T20 series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The hosts lead 1-0 after winning a rain-hit match reduced to seven overs a side in Brisbane on Thursday by 29 runs.

Australia are again without several top players – who are preparing for the Test series against India which begins next week – and named an unchanged side.

Pakistan, who won the preceding one-day series 2-1, made one change, with wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem replacing Haseebullah Khan

Teams

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(capt), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Umpires: Donovan Koch (RSA), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Phillip Gillespie (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)