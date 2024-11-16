Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has warned Discos and K-Electric to resolve overbilling issues of consumers or face action in accordance with the law.

The power regulator, in a letter, referred to its earlier letter dated July 30, 2024 regarding the issue of regulations in which it had directed all the DISCOS for adjustment of bills issued on pro-rata basis where meter readings were taken less than the defined billing period and subsequently the readings were enhanced due to pro-rata which caused excessive billing.

The directions were issued on the basis of outcomes of the inquiry conducted by Nepra.

In continuation to above referred letter the Authority issued following additional directions in order to protect the interest of consumers: in the event of force majeure or any unforeseen situation, if billing cycle exceeds beyond the defined billing period, then pro-rata billing be carried out as per following:

(a) Lifeline consumers

1) Explanation/Example for Lifeline Consumers (Upto 50 Units): If meter reading exceeds 50 units e.g. 54 units in 33 days, then the calculated units for such month (if calendar month is of 30 days) will be 49. (54/33=1.63×30=49) which are up to 50 units and the charging criteria shall be: “first 49 units will be charged as per life line in the current month and remaining exceeding 05 units will be carried forward for the next billing cycle and will be billed in the next month. The life line status will remain intact during the current month”.

(2) Explanation/Example for Lifeline Consumers (51-100 Units): If meter reading exceeds 100 units, eg, 109 units in 33 days, then the calculated units for such month (if calendar month is of 30 days) will be 99 (109/33-3.3×30=99) which are less than 100 units and the charging criteria may be: “first 99 units will be charged as per Life line in the current month and remaining exceeding 10 units will be carried forward for the next billing cycle and will be billed in the next month. The life line status will remain intact during the current month”.

(b) Protected Consumers

If meter reading exceeds 200 units e.g. 208 units in 33 days, then the calculated units for such month (if calendar month is of 30 days) will be 189 (208/33=6.3×30=189) which are less than 200 units and the charging criteria shall be: “First 189 units will be charged as per protected status in the current month and remaining exceeding 19 units will be carried forward for the next billing cycle. The Protected status will remain intact in the current month”.

c) Lower to Higher Slab

If meter reading exceeds 300 units, eg, 309 units in 33 days, then the calculated units for such month (if calendar month is of 30 days) will be 281 (309/33-9.36×30-281) which are less than 300 units and the charging criteria shall be: “First 281 units will be charged as per (201-300) slab rate in the current month and remaining exceeding 28 units will be carried forward for the next billing cycle and will be billed in the next month”.

