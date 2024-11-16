Healthcare in Tharparkar: SIEHS, TF ink MoU

KARACHI: The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) and Thar Foundation (TF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively enhance healthcare and emergency services in district Tharparkar.

This strategic partnership aims to streamline support for district administration, and local stakeholders in developing and implementing targeted solutions for the region's healthcare challenges.

The MoU outlines a plan to strengthen pre-hospital emergency care, medical assistance, and healthcare outreach for local residents, workers, and travellers within the district. The collaboration also focuses on public awareness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and developing healthcare funds.

At the signing ceremony, Brig Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services, said, "Our collaboration with Thar Foundation is a step forward in advancing healthcare delivery in Tharparkar. This partnership will help us bring essential healthcare services closer to those who need them, empowering the region with improved access and support."

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation, said, “This partnership with SIEHS marks meaningful progress in ensuring timely and effective healthcare for Tharparkar's communities. By working together, we will be able to further strengthen healthcare support systems and emergency services in the region," he added.

