AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,871 Increased By 679.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 29,464 Increased By 262.6 (0.9%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper ticks up but heads for worst week in four months

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 10:07am

London copper prices nudged up on Friday but were set for their worst week in four months amid a surging U.S. dollar, while investors assessed the demand outlook in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,047 per metric ton by 0235 GMT after hitting a three-month low on Thursday. It slipped more than 4% for the week.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 0.6% to 74,050 yuan ($10,233.55) a ton but was down 4.2% for the week.

The dollar was headed for its best week in more than a month, driven by Donald Trump’s election victory and expectations of fewer U.S. rate cuts, making metals costlier for holders of other currencies.

“We expect industrial metal prices to remain highly sensitive to any stimulus announcements from Mainland China, with market sentiment tilted towards further support in an anticipation of renewed trade tensions with China under a second Trump presidency,” analysts at BMI said.

China’s industrial output grew at a slower pace in October, while retail sales surprised on the upside, underlining the economy’s struggles to pick up speed despite a recent blitz of policy support measures.

Copper prices fall to attract consumers buying

Data also showed that China’s new home prices fell for the 16th consecutive month but at a slower pace in October.

China’s property sector is the biggest consumer of base metals.

LME copper could fall to $8,500 per ton by the end of the first quarter next year, most participants said during the annual copper industry gathering.

LME aluminium added 1.1% to $2,545 a ton, nickel ticked up 0.2% to $15,650, zinc increased 0.7% to $2,963, lead rose 0.3% to $1,965 and tin firmed 1.3% to $29,300.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.8% to 20,830 yuan a ton, while nickel declined 1.4% to 123,180 yuan, lead dropped 1.5% to 16,770 yuan, zinc added 0.3% at 24,780 yuan, and tin fell 0.6% to 243,080 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

London copper ticks up but heads for worst week in four months

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Oil dips on oversupply concerns, heads for weekly loss

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Read more stories