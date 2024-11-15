AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,800 Increased By 607.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 29,464 Increased By 262.8 (0.9%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China October aluminium output rises on firm demand, higher prices

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 10:01am

SINGAPORE: China’s October aluminium output rose from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, with a firm demand outlook and higher prices offsetting rising raw material costs.

The world’s biggest aluminium producer churned out 3.72 million metric tons of primary aluminium last month, up 1.6% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

In the first ten months of the year, China produced 36.39 million tons, a rise of 4.3% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Smelters ramped up their operations this year as the market turned more profitable and demand improved.

In October, the main producing regions - Shandong, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia - maintained strong operating rates, while some new capacity was added in the southwestern China, according to local media reports.

Beijing’s barrage of economic stimulus in late September and measures to revive its property market also bolstered the demand outlook for the light metal, used in construction, transportation and packaging.

Aluminium rallies on record high raw material prices

The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit over 21,650 yuan ($2,993.56) per ton earlier this month, a more than five-month high.

Higher prices offset rising production costs, even with prices of the key raw material alumina climbing as authorities in Guinea suspended exports of bauxite, used to make alumina, in an already tight market.

Local information provider Mysteel estimated aluminium production costs rose by 938 yuan per ton last month, however, thanks to higher aluminium prices, average profits increased by 128 yuan per ton.

Daily aluminium output in October averaged 120,000 tons, lower than the average of 121,667 tons in September, based on Reuters’ calculation.

Southwestern China’s dry season began this month, which will lower hydropower supply and raise power prices, leading some smelters to trim output.

Production of ten nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 0.6 % to 6.69 million metric tons from a year earlier. Year-to-date output was up 4.7 % at 65.41 million metric tons. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

aluminium aluminium price

Comments

200 characters

China October aluminium output rises on firm demand, higher prices

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Oil dips on oversupply concerns, heads for weekly loss

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Read more stories