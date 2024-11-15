NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Communications has apprised a parliamentary panel on Thursday that on-going 115 development projects may be delayed due to insufficient budget allocation for current fiscal year.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications was convened on Thursday here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

The officials of the Ministry of Communications informed the committee’s members that a significant funding shortfall, with only Rs161 billion allocated this year to the National Highways Authority (NHA) against an approximately Rs650 billion for its 115 ongoing projects.

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

The Minister for Communications noted that the NHA’s annual revenue has increased from 64 billion to 110 billion rupees and should be reinvested in road construction and maintenance.

The committee commended the minister and the ministry for their progress in this regard.

The Ministry of Communications provided a detailed briefing on M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motor-way.

It was apprised that M-6 is the ministry’s top-most priority owing to its national connectivity and socio-economic benefits.

It was recommended that the M-6 should be from Karachi to Sukkur, not from Hyderabad to Sukkur, as M-9 does not meet the requirement of international standards of motorway.

The ministry stated that the M-6 project should be pursued through public-private partnerships (PPP) instead of relying on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), citing its viability.

The ministry also urged the Sindh government to acquire the remaining 1,500 acres of land required for the project, out of the total 7,500 acres as funds are provided to the provincial government. It recommended that M-6 be developed in a single phase rather than in segments from Karachi to Sukkur.

The chairman Standing Committee directed the ministry to submit the pre-budget road schemes for the NHA to the Standing Committee for review.

Additionally, the NHA was instructed to include the M-6 project in next year’s PSDP.

The Standing Committee advised focusing on fewer schemes to avoid financial losses, cost overruns, and delays caused by non-payment to contractors.

The committee also reviewed several other key infrastructure projects and emphasised that the ministry should prioritise the following as highlighted by the members of the Committee: the construction of the New Baran Bridge, the Thatta-Kinjhar Road, completion of N-70 and N-45 roads, the dualization of the Quetta-Zhob road, the Zhob and Shahdadkot bypasses, the connectivity of Lahore Ring Road to the Karachi and Islamabad motorways, the Karachi-Khuzdar road, the Sialkot-Karachi motorway, the DeraMuradJamali bypass, the Lowari Tunnel, the Khairpur-Larkana bridge, the Kalash Valley road, the Chitral road, and the Sheikhupura road.

The chairman Standing Committee said that the committee will remain committed to support the ministry in overcoming current challenges, ensuring the timely completion of ongoing projects, and facilitating future initiatives.

Special attention will be given to the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, recognising its strategic importance in bolstering connectivity and economic growth.

The committee will continue to work closely with the ministry to ensure that all projects align with national development goals and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024