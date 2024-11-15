AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Markets Print 2024-11-15

Japanese rubber futures firm

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures held steady on Thursday, hovering around a near three-month low, as traders weighed the prospect of heightened trade tensions surrounding top consumer China against a softer yen.

The April Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract ended flat at 344.0 yen ($2.21) per kg, its weakest closing since Aug. 23. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 215 yuan, or 1.21%, at 17,620 yuan ($2,433.16) per metric ton.

“Demand prospects for natural rubber remain clouded as market participants await further cues on US trade policies under the Trump administration,” said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

Traders and auto-tyre companies are likely to slow their building of inventories in view of potential damage from Trump’s proposed tariffs, added Jacob.

Trump has vowed to adopt a blanket 60% tariff on US imports of Chinese goods and his early personnel choices include several hawkish voices on China in senior positions.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for likely the final time on Saturday, as Beijing prepares for a potentially more confrontational period under Trump. The US dollar climbed above 156 yen for the first time since July. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

