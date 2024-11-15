KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 27.175 billion and the number of lots traded was 32?857.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.296 billion, followed by currencies through COTS (PKR 4.550 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.864 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.527 billion), Silver (PKR 2.047 billion),Platinum (PKR 817.632 million), SP 500 (PKR 553.549 million), Natural Gas (PKR 249.596 million), Copper (PKR 202.378 million),DJ (PKR 36.638 million), Brent (PKR 26.923 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.379 million).

