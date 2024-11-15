STOXX 600 jumps as energy and tech lead the charge

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 bounced back with a 1% gain, driven by strong performances in the energy and technology sectors, while positive earnings reports added to the upbeat mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.1% to 507.02 points. But it was pinned near a three-month low, after falling in the previous two sessions.

All regional bourses also advanced between 0.5% and 1.4%. ASML gained 6.9% after Europe’s largest tech firm said it expects sales to grow by 8%-14% over the coming five years, boosting the tech sub-sector 3.1%.

Telecoms was among the top five major gainers in the sub-sectors, adding 1.8%, while heavyweight energy stocks advanced 1.7%.

Deutsche Telekom advanced 3.3% after Europe’s largest telecoms group by market capitalisation raised its full-year core profit forecast and marginally beat third-quarter core profit expectations.

On the macro front, euro zone gross domestic product rose by 0.4% in the third quarter, in line with a Reuters poll of estimates, while the bloc’s flash employment grew more than expected in the third quarter, rising 0.2%.

“European indices finally got a bit of a break today, as dip buyers came in and prompted substantial gains in these beaten-down markets. Key levels were defended and the broad-based buying augurs well for a near-term recovery,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Recent euro zone data showed inflation is on track to reach the ECB’s 2% goal, its Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the STOXX 600 index was yet to rise above last week’s levels, when European equities were rocked after Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the US presidential election.

The likelihood of tariffs by the Trump administration have kept European investors on edge.

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde, due at 1900 GMT, will be on investors’ radar.

Among other stocks, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) jumped 11.6% after Italy sold a 15% stake in the bank to rival Banco BPM, which also gained 4.7%.