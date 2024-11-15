AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-15

STOXX 600 jumps as energy and tech lead the charge

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:09am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 bounced back with a 1% gain, driven by strong performances in the energy and technology sectors, while positive earnings reports added to the upbeat mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.1% to 507.02 points. But it was pinned near a three-month low, after falling in the previous two sessions.

All regional bourses also advanced between 0.5% and 1.4%. ASML gained 6.9% after Europe’s largest tech firm said it expects sales to grow by 8%-14% over the coming five years, boosting the tech sub-sector 3.1%.

Telecoms was among the top five major gainers in the sub-sectors, adding 1.8%, while heavyweight energy stocks advanced 1.7%.

Deutsche Telekom advanced 3.3% after Europe’s largest telecoms group by market capitalisation raised its full-year core profit forecast and marginally beat third-quarter core profit expectations.

On the macro front, euro zone gross domestic product rose by 0.4% in the third quarter, in line with a Reuters poll of estimates, while the bloc’s flash employment grew more than expected in the third quarter, rising 0.2%.

“European indices finally got a bit of a break today, as dip buyers came in and prompted substantial gains in these beaten-down markets. Key levels were defended and the broad-based buying augurs well for a near-term recovery,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Recent euro zone data showed inflation is on track to reach the ECB’s 2% goal, its Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the STOXX 600 index was yet to rise above last week’s levels, when European equities were rocked after Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the US presidential election.

The likelihood of tariffs by the Trump administration have kept European investors on edge.

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde, due at 1900 GMT, will be on investors’ radar.

Among other stocks, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) jumped 11.6% after Italy sold a 15% stake in the bank to rival Banco BPM, which also gained 4.7%.

Europe stocks STOXX Europe 600 Europe stock markets

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 jumps as energy and tech lead the charge

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories