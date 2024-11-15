World Diabetes Day-2024 marked: ‘CM’s Insulin Programme’ being launched across Punjab

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘The World Diabetes Day-2024’ was marked here on Thursday with a resolve to continue efforts for raising awareness about diabetes and its complications so that with early detection, risks associated with the disease could be checked.

To mark the day, different events including walks, seminars and symposiums were held in which speakers highlighted the burden of diabetes in Pakistan.

The speakers claimed that the lack of early detection causes severe complications in patients as majority of patient living with diabetes in Pakistan only found out they had the disease after developing diabetic complications.

It may be noted that the World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day since 2006 and is marked every year on 14th November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Diabetes Day’ said, “There is a need to take concrete measures for raising awareness and effective treatment of diabetes. The increasing rate of diabetes is a matter of great concern.”

She highlighted, “It has been decided to start ‘Chief Minister Insulin Programme’ across Punjab. Under the project, Children with Type-1 diabetes will be provided with free insulin at home. Special cards will also be made to ensure the supply of insulin to sick children.” She added, “The government of Punjab approved company will supply insulin to the patients as per cold chain and other SOPs. Type-1 diabetes patients will be able to apply through a dedicated app or helpline.”

The CM said, “In view of the increasing rate of diabetes, we have to make positive changes in our life. By adopting a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, we can be protected from diabetes.”

Certified Diabetologist and Consultant Physician Dr Syed Sibtain ul Hassan said that diabetes-related complications can be serious and, in some cases, life-threatening. These complications include damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys and feet. The risk of complications places significant stress on people living with diabetes, he said, adding: “The risk of complications can be significantly reduced through early detection, timely treatment and informed self-care.”

He said, “Complications of diabetes are affecting the lives of too many people living with diabetes in Pakistan. More needs to be done to improve diabetes awareness and provide education to support the early detection and management of complications. What we have learned offers a stark reminder that diabetes often goes undetected until one or more complications have occurred, he added.

He said there are several risk factors that increase the chance of developing type-2 diabetes. These include positive family history, weight, age, ethnicity, inactivity, and diabetes during pregnancy, some of which can be reduced through healthy eating habits and increased physical activity. Improving understanding and awareness of the risk factors is therefore important to support prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment, he said.

He further said that diabetics who are younger and in the absence of effective treatment are at risk of life-long complications. Those complications include: amputation, heart disease, and kidney damage or vision loss or in some cases, premature death.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024