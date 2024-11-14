AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,976 Increased By 92.1 (0.93%)
BR30 30,900 Increased By 300.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 94,093 Increased By 737.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 29,155 Increased By 224.1 (0.77%)
China, Hong Kong stocks dip as property tax incentives fail to impress

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 12:22pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday after Beijing’s latest measures to revive the struggling property sector failed to boost investors’ mood.

Hong Kong shares dip, China steady as data disappoints

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.32% at 3,428.37 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.31%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.88% at 19,649.91.

  • China’s latest effort to shore up the crisis-hit property sector via tax incentives on home and land transactions failed to improve stock prices in the sector.

  • The CSI real estate index was down 0.52%, and the Hang Seng Mainland property Index slid 2.25%. Developer Longfor was among the top losers in Hong Kong, falling 5% to its lowest since late September.

  • Bucking the trend, Chinese technology company Tencent climbed as much as 2.8% after posting an 8% rise in September-quarter revenue.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, while Japan’s Nikkei index added 0.15%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2435 per US dollar, 0.15% weaker than its previous close of 7.233.

  • So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.2% and the CSI300 has risen 19.4%, mostly due to a surge triggered by government promises of stimulus in late September.

China and Hong Kong stocks

