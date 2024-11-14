AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
MLCF 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
NBP 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.21%)
PAEL 28.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PPL 150.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.49%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.43%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,181 Increased By 825.2 (0.88%)
KSE30 29,183 Increased By 252.3 (0.87%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may dip; in-line US inflation raises rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 10:23am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend marginally lower in opening deals on Thursday, after US inflation data came in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve is on track to cut rates as expected next month.

However, the fall is likely to be capped ahead of fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.78% and 6.82%, compared with the previous close of 6.8031%, according to a trader with a state-run bank.

Indian markets are shut on Friday for a local holiday.

“We could see some confidence return to the local bonds market, as the odds of a Fed rate cut in December have increased.

Still, the benchmark yield may be glued to the 6.79%-6.80% mark, as fresh supply includes a 15-year bond,“ the trader said.

India aims to raise 370 billion rupees ($4.38 billion) through sale of bonds, which includes 130 billion rupees of a new 15-year paper.

US consumer prices increased 0.2% for a fourth straight month, while for the 12 months through October, the consumer price index advanced 2.6% after climbing 2.4% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% and increasing 2.6% year-on-year.

India bond yields biased lower on pullback in US rates

The odds of a Fed rate cut next month have risen after the inflation reading came in line with estimates, with the shorter duration US yields that are more reactive to rate cuts seen coming down more.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was around 4.47%, with interest rate futures providing 83% probability of a Fed rate cut next month, up from 59% a day ago, and 70% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Locally, consumer price inflation accelerated to 6.21% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s target range for the first time in 14 months, dashing hopes for an interest rate cut next month.

The RBI is targeting to keep inflation in a range of 2%-6%, with a medium-term goal of 4%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may dip; in-line US inflation raises rate-cut bets

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points amid buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Oil prices ease on fears of higher output, sluggish demand

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 20pc stake sale in SLIC

Read more stories