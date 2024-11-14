Sec 144 violation: IK, others acquitted

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders from a case registered against them in the connection of violation of Section 144 during party’s long march.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood, while announcing its verdict, acquitted Khan, PTI leaders, Asad Qaiser, Faisal Javed and Sheikh Rasheed, the chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) from the case registered against them at Aabpara police station on August 20, 2022.

The others who were acquitted by the court include Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz.

