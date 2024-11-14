Four terrorists killed in Kech operation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan security forces neutralized four terrorists, including a high-value target, in Balochistan’s Kech District. The operation, carried out on the night of 12/13 November, targeted a terrorist hideout in the Balgatar area following reports of militant presence, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A fierce gunfight ensued between the troops and the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of four militants.

Among them was Sana, also known by the alias Baru, who held a prominent position within the so-called Majeed Brigade. Sana was reportedly responsible for recruiting suicide bombers in District Kech and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In addition to the elimination of the militants, security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the site.

