Increase in POL products’ prices on the cards

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase in the prices of petroleum products is on the cards for the fortnight commencing November 16.

According to industry sources, the government is considering a hike of up to Rs5.91 per litre for various fuels.

According to sources, petrol may increase by Rs2.58 per litre, taking the price from Rs163.98 to Rs166.56 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) may hike by Rs5.91 per litre, bringing the price from Rs174.29 to Rs180.20 per litre.

A projected increase of Rs5.54 per litre, taking the price from Rs152.05 to Rs157.59 per litre expected in kerosene oil (KERO) rate and light diesel oil (LDO) may go up by Rs5.90 per litre, bringing the price from Rs139.68 to Rs145.58 per litre.

The proposed price adjustments are attributed to several factors:

International oil prices: The global average price of both petrol and HSD has increased.

Import premium: The import premium on petrol has risen to $9.80 per barrel. Domestic Taxes: The prevailing levels of petroleum levy (PL), general sales tax (GST), and inland freight equalization margin (IFEM) are contributing to the upward pressure on prices.

The final decision on the price hike will be made by the government and announce on November 15, 2024.

