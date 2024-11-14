OGDCL begins production from Uch-35 well

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the commencement of production from the Uch-35 development well.

Utilizing the company’s in-house expertise, the well was drilled to a depth of 1,345 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential of the Sui Main Limestone (SML) formation, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said. Uch-35 is currently producing 5 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. After the laying of an 8-inch diameter, 1.2-kilometer flow line, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Uch Gas Processing Plant, enabling gas supply to Uch Power Limited (UPL), it added.

As the operator of the Uch Development & Production Lease with a 100 percent stake, the OGDCL holds a strategic Position in this field, located in the Dera Bugti distric of Balochistan province.

“The OGDCL remains focused on synchronized exploration, drilling, and development efforts, prioritizing rapid production optimization to strengthen national energy security and promote sustainable development.”

