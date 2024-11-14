AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.52%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
DGKC 86.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
FCCL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
FFBL 65.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 110.49 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
MLCF 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
NBP 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.68%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.87%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PPL 150.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.53%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PTC 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SEARL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-8.9%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.02%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
TREET 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.5%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.73%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,987 Increased By 631.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 29,153 Increased By 222.3 (0.77%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-14

Pakistan-Australia T20I series set to start today

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:24am

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan is set to lead Pakistan’s T20I team, becoming the 12th man to be in charge, after a drought-breaking ODI series win over Australia last week.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the three T20I matches on November 14, 16 and 18 in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart, respectively.

Six players-Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan joined the T20I squad in Brisbane on 11th November after undergoing a five-day training camp in Karachi.

Pakistan and Australia’s last bilateral face-off in the T20I format came in March 2022 when the two teams played a one-off T20I in Lahore which Australia won. In Pakistan’s last T20I series in Australia in November 2019, the hosts won 2-0 after the opening game ended up as no result.

Josh Inglis will lead Australia in the T20I series while Tim David and Nathan Ellis have joined Australia’s T20I squad. Josh Philippe has replaced injured Cooper Connolly.

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan T20I captain said, “We are confident after beating Australia in the ODI series but international cricket is always challenging so we aim to do things as better as we can going into this T20I series against Australia.

We have determined the roles of various players in the team and look forward to executing our best plans not just in this series but also in the upcoming white-ball fixtures against Zimbabwe and South Africa.”

Rizwan said, “My intent is to keep everyone in the group involved and positive about the game. Of course, the conditions have helped the bowlers on this tour so far but we also want to prove our mettle as a batting unit and I look forward to an exciting contest in the three matches.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

T20I T20Is Mohammad Rizwan australia vs pakistan T20Is series

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-Australia T20I series set to start today

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories