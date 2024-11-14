AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.52%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
DGKC 86.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
FCCL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
FFBL 65.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 110.49 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
MLCF 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
NBP 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.68%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.87%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PPL 150.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.53%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PTC 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SEARL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-8.9%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.02%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
TREET 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.5%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.73%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,987 Increased By 631.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 29,153 Increased By 222.3 (0.77%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Industrial use: Punjab proposes increase in water rates by amending rules

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:32am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has proposed to increase water rates for industrial use after approving amendments to the Punjab Canal Water Supply and Irrigation Rules.

This step was taken to promote sustainable water resource management, prioritising the needs of the agricultural sector in Punjab and encouraging industries to develop their resources rather than relying solely on canal water.

The Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business and Privatisation gave the nod during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehmanhere on Wednesday; Punjab Communication and Law Minister Malik Sohaib Bherth along with senior officials from various departments were also present. The Committee deliberated on matters that focused on advancing governance, legal amendments and public service delivery across the province.

The Committee also reviewed and approved amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1964, aimed at enforcing a more stringent axle load management system in the province. It observed that changes were designed to control the overloading of vehicles, buses and trailers to protect the integrity of road infrastructure.

It also approved updates for the Police Award Compensation and Border Military and Baluch Levy Service Rules 2009, enhancing service rules and compensation protocols for law enforcement personnel.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister underscored the importance of securing a reliable water supply for agriculture as a means of ensuring food security. He called on industrialists to view tax compliance as a responsibility rather than a burden, pointing out that tax evasion by large industries places undue strain on smaller traders. “While the canal system was originally designed to irrigate agricultural lands, it has also been utilised by industries, which should pay appropriate rates for this benefit,” he added.

On amending the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1964, he said that the government does not intend to impose further tax burdens on the public. However, he noted that protecting road infrastructure and enforcing traffic laws was essential, and thus the increase in penalties for overloaded vehicles was both reasonable and necessary. He urged vehicle owners to comply with regulations regarding road permits, fitness certificates and vehicle registrations to help preserve urban infrastructure and avoid penalties.

Supporting the increase in fines for overloaded vehicles, Malik Sohaib Bherth highlighted that overloaded vehicles significantly contribute to the deterioration of road infrastructure, leading to increased repair costs. By imposing stricter penalties, the government aims to foster adherence to traffic laws, which would ultimately reduce expenses and help conserve resources, he added.

Additionally, the Committee approved a proposal to formally recognize the Right to Nutrition and Food Security as a fundamental human right, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to public welfare. The meeting also lifted the recruitment ban in the Directorate of Monitoring under the Home Department, allowing the department to effectively meet its operational needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Industrial use water rates

Comments

200 characters

Industrial use: Punjab proposes increase in water rates by amending rules

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories