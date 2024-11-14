Industrial use: Punjab proposes increase in water rates by amending rules

LAHORE: The Punjab government has proposed to increase water rates for industrial use after approving amendments to the Punjab Canal Water Supply and Irrigation Rules.

This step was taken to promote sustainable water resource management, prioritising the needs of the agricultural sector in Punjab and encouraging industries to develop their resources rather than relying solely on canal water.

The Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business and Privatisation gave the nod during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehmanhere on Wednesday; Punjab Communication and Law Minister Malik Sohaib Bherth along with senior officials from various departments were also present. The Committee deliberated on matters that focused on advancing governance, legal amendments and public service delivery across the province.

The Committee also reviewed and approved amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1964, aimed at enforcing a more stringent axle load management system in the province. It observed that changes were designed to control the overloading of vehicles, buses and trailers to protect the integrity of road infrastructure.

It also approved updates for the Police Award Compensation and Border Military and Baluch Levy Service Rules 2009, enhancing service rules and compensation protocols for law enforcement personnel.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister underscored the importance of securing a reliable water supply for agriculture as a means of ensuring food security. He called on industrialists to view tax compliance as a responsibility rather than a burden, pointing out that tax evasion by large industries places undue strain on smaller traders. “While the canal system was originally designed to irrigate agricultural lands, it has also been utilised by industries, which should pay appropriate rates for this benefit,” he added.

On amending the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1964, he said that the government does not intend to impose further tax burdens on the public. However, he noted that protecting road infrastructure and enforcing traffic laws was essential, and thus the increase in penalties for overloaded vehicles was both reasonable and necessary. He urged vehicle owners to comply with regulations regarding road permits, fitness certificates and vehicle registrations to help preserve urban infrastructure and avoid penalties.

Supporting the increase in fines for overloaded vehicles, Malik Sohaib Bherth highlighted that overloaded vehicles significantly contribute to the deterioration of road infrastructure, leading to increased repair costs. By imposing stricter penalties, the government aims to foster adherence to traffic laws, which would ultimately reduce expenses and help conserve resources, he added.

Additionally, the Committee approved a proposal to formally recognize the Right to Nutrition and Food Security as a fundamental human right, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to public welfare. The meeting also lifted the recruitment ban in the Directorate of Monitoring under the Home Department, allowing the department to effectively meet its operational needs.

