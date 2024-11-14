Pakistan-Poland trade approaches $1bn mark: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Poland and Pakistan continue to work for the development of our bilateral relation as trade between the two friendly nations’ approaches $1 billion.

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski told an event organised to celebrate independence and armed forces day. He said that Pakistan benefits from the trade preferences under the GSP plus scheme, which makes the single European market its greatest export destination.

Polish investors in the gas sector have proven to be successful and resilient. Orlen-Polish Oil and Gas Company carries on gas exploration projects in Sindh and Exalo Drilling – which is also our sponsor today – provides valuable services for the Pakistani industry, the ambassador said. Growth potential in trade and investment means very little, if we are not able to tap into it, he said, adding that is why our embassy organised a first in many years trade mission to Pakistan this year.

The Polish ambassador said under the programme GreenEvo, we brought in a number of young and promising entrepreneurs, who promoted green and smart technological solutions to the challenges resulting from the climate change. He expressed happiness and hope that some conversations to further strengthen bilateral trade ties are progressing well.

Pisarski said the Russian aggression against Ukraine has awakened old demons, who can only be contained by Ukraine’s victory. The aggressor must be repelled not rewarded. This is the key to a just and lasting peace not only in Europe but also in other corners of the world. For that to happen, he said we will continue to stand with Ukraine and help the Ukrainian people to defend themselves.

“We will continue to urge for full protection of the civilian population in Gaza and Lebanon and full application of the humanitarian law in that conflict,” the ambassador added. Poland sent humanitarian aid to those affected.

Moreover, he advocated just and lasting peace in Middle East can only be ensured when the Palestinian people realise their right to live in their own state, side by side with Israel.

Since Poland is going to assume the presidency in the European Union from January 1st, 2025, it gives us a special reason to highlight Europe’s unity during our national celebration.

Ambassador Pisarski congratulated Pakistan for assuming membership in the Security Council. Only few years ago, when Poland sat on the Security Council, we developed a very productive cooperation with Pakistan.

