Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Cold weather likely to grip upcountry

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: The Met Office heralded a seasonal shift to cold weather for the upcountry with rain and snowfall, besides advising farmers for an adaptive plan in the changing conditions.

The cold weather is likely to begin chilling the upcountry from the eve of Thursday through the morning of November 16, as the northern top ridges are all set to receive snowfall Rain and thunderstorm are also accompanying to drench the plains.

The Met sees potentially severe conditions with the changing weather, as a frontal weather system is reaching the northern region in the upcountry.

Downpour, howling winds and thunderstorm are likely in plains with snowfall over mountains of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai and Kohat.

Besides, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar may also see the new weather from the evening of November 14 until the afternoon of November 16.

Light rain and thunderstorm are also expected in Islamabad-Rawalpindi region, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, and Sargodha on November 14 and 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

