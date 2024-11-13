AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares, including Nifty 50, slip into correction as rate woes adds to sour sentiment

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 04:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A wide swathe of the Indian shares, including the benchmark Nifty 50, slipped into correction territory on Wednesday as waning hopes of a rate cut next month added to concerns over dull earnings and sustained foreign outflows.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.36%, its biggest slide in nearly six weeks, to end at 23,559.05 points. That is 10.34% below the record high it hit on Sept. 27, confirming the 50-member index is in a technical correction.

The 30-member BSE Sensex ended down 1.25% at 77690.95, just shy of a correction. But the broader markets were not as fortunate.

The more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps lost 3% and 2.6%, respectively, on the day and also ended in correction territory.

“This sell-off could intensify further and it’s just a matter of time before we go bit deeper into correction,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of retail equities research at SMC Global Securities.

“Indian markets were priced to perfection, and a lackluster earnings season has added to nervousness among investors and failed to sustain the hype in terms of valuations.”

Britannia, foreign selling weigh on Indian shares

“The relentless foreign selling, rising domestic inflationary concerns and uncertainty over the implications of a (President-elect Donald) Trump regime in the U.S. for emerging markets” are also reasons for the grim outlook, Jain added.

India’s retail inflation spiked to a 14-month high in October, data showed on Tuesday, dashing hopes of an interest rate cut in December and adding to fears of a consumption slowdown.

All the 13 major sectors declined on the day.

But given the small- and mid-caps have outperformed the benchmarks since the start of 2023, aided by steady inflows from domestic retail and mutual fund investors, some analysts think the correction is not yet done.

“Segments in broader markets have not corrected enough, and valuation concerns remain, lending scope for near-term pressure,” said Pratik Oswal, chief of passive business at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Among individual stocks, online food delivery platform Swiggy bucked the market trend, surging about 17% in its market debut.

On the flip side, Hyundai Motor India fell 3.6% after reporting a drop in September-quarter profit on lower domestic sales and geopolitical concerns.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares, including Nifty 50, slip into correction as rate woes adds to sour sentiment

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Read more stories