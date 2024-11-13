AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Sri Lanka win toss, bat against New Zealand in first ODI

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 03:27pm
DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Dambulla on Wednesday.

All-rounder Nathan Smith, top-order batsman Tim Robinson and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay will all make their ODI debuts for the visitors.

The trio played in the two-match T20 series between the sides which ended drawn at 1-1 on Sunday.

New Zealand hat-trick hero Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Dambulla is hosting its first ODI in six years.

The teams will move to Pallekele for the next two games of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Television Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy (SRI)

