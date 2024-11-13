Sri Lanka win toss, bat against New Zealand in first ODI

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Dambulla on Wednesday.

All-rounder Nathan Smith, top-order batsman Tim Robinson and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay will all make their ODI debuts for the visitors.

The trio played in the two-match T20 series between the sides which ended drawn at 1-1 on Sunday.

Dambulla is hosting its first ODI in six years.

The teams will move to Pallekele for the next two games of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Television Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match Referee: Graeme Labrooy (SRI)