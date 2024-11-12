AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
New Zealand hat-trick hero Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 11:44am
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka after suffering a calf strain in the second Twenty20 match against the South Asians.

Ferguson was struck down with the injury soon after becoming his nation’s sixth bowler to take a T20 hat-trick as New Zealand won by five runs in Dambulla on Sunday to split the series 1-1.

The team said he would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Asalanka knock seals four-wicket Sri Lanka win over New Zealand

“We’re gutted for Lockie,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us.”

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in the squad.

“Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” said Stead.

Twenty20 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODIs Dambulla

