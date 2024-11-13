AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.12%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.06%)
FCCL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.34%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.02%)
MLCF 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.97%)
PAEL 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.18%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.88%)
PPL 151.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
PTC 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SEARL 83.31 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.53%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.41%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TREET 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,905 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 30,727 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 93,379 Increased By 154.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 28,943 Increased By 57.6 (0.2%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:01am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:45am, the currency was hovering at 277.83, a gain of Re0.10 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar held near a 6-1/2-month peak against major peers and bitcoin was solidly poised just below record highs on Wednesday as markets sized up so-called Trump trades ahead of key US inflation data later in the day.

The US dollar is reaping the benefits of Republican Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election last week, with investors pricing in policies of lower taxes and trade tariffs under the incoming administration that are seen as inflationary.

The Trump trade has pushed up US Treasury yields as markets wager the Federal Reserve may temper the extent of its future rate cuts.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of currencies, tacked on 0.02% to 106.01, not far from Tuesday’s high of 106.17, its strongest since May 1.

Bitcoin paused its record-breaking climb, down 0.23% at $87,105.05 after hitting an all-time high of $89,998 on Tuesday. Trump has vowed to make the US “the crypto capital of the planet”.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Wednesday on signs of near-term supply tightness but remained near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC downgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $72.06 a barrel by 0420 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.21%, at $68.26.

Oil prices settled up 0.1% on Tuesday following the news, after falling by about 5% during the two previous sessions. OPEC also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

Read more stories