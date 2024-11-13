CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 7 development projects worth Rs 559.766 billion during its meeting chaired by Minister PDSI & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, out of these, 3 projects worth Rs 8.23 billion have been approved by the CDWP forum, while the forum has recommended 4 projects worth Rs 551.536 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, Members of the Planning Commission, as well as respective Federal Secretaries heads of Provincial and representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments. The agenda included discussion on projects of health, manpower, physical planning & housing, transport & communication and science & technology.

Three projects related to health sector presented in the meeting. The first project presented namely “Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs 3147.497 million approved in the forum.

The second project of Health sector presented in the meeting namely “Prime Minister’s Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection” worth Rs 67.77 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is designed with a 51% federal share and a 49% provincial share, aiming to screen, test, and treat 50% of the eligible population (82.5 million individuals aged 12 and above) for Hepatitis C. The goal is to conduct rapid screening tests, PCR testing, and a 12-week oral treatment regimen for affected individuals.

The Federal Government will supply 100% of the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits for screening, 30% of the PCR testing supplies, and 50% of the medicines required for treatment. However, the provision of these commodities will be contingent upon provinces meeting specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

To ensure the successful implementation of the program, the Federal Government will establish a Project Management Unit (PMU). Additionally, the Prime Minister will chair the National Task Force (NTF) to oversee the Hepatitis C elimination efforts and develop a national communication strategy for raising awareness and driving the elimination of Hepatitis C across the country.

The third project of the Health sector presented namely “Prime Minister’s Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus” worth Rs 6.8 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The Project envisages prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Diabetes through awareness, advocacy, & communication, diagnosis at PHC facilities and referral for treatment at THQ/DHQ facilities. The scope of the project includes provision of diagnostic kits (Urine sticks and Haem-glucostix testing) and procurement of medicines at PHC facilities, training and capacity building of healthcare workers, awareness, advocacy, & communication campaigns.

The CDWP approved to launch the programme in Federal areas (ICT, AJK and GB) in Year 1 (FY 2024-25) and side by provincial coordination will continue to get commitment of 50% financial contribution of the provinces where after the programme will be implemented nationwide. Scope of the project was also enhanced to comprehensive awareness and behaviour change campaign with robust strategy not limited to diabetes but all the non-communicable diseases (hypertension, hyperlipidemia etc) within the same cost of the project.

A project related to Manpower sector presented in the meeting namely “Balochistan Youth Internship Program- Under Post-flood 2022 Reconstruction Program; Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan” worth Rs. 1820 million approved by the forum.

A project related to Science & Technology presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Institute of Petroleum Technology (Revised)” worth Rs. 3271.307 million approved by the forum.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing sector presented in the meeting namely “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project Phase-I (2nd Revision)” worth Rs. 447000 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of World Bank. The project aims to support the flood affected people of Sindh Province to reconstruct their houses in selected communities affected by the 2022 floods in all districts of Sindh Province, besides provision of WASH facilities / communal toilets and reconstruction of supportive infrastructure including water supply schemes, sanitation, drainage, roads, street pavements and protection works.

A project related to Transport & Communication presented in the meeting namely “CAREC Corridor Development Investment Program Tranche-I Project, Petaro – Sehwan Road Section 130.37 km, Ratodero – Shikharpur Road Section 44.40 Km, Rehabilitation of Darra Adam Khel – Peshawar Road Section 34.35 Km (Total 209.12 Km) (Revised)” worth Rs. 29966.090 million for further consideration.

The project proposed to be financed through foreign funding of ADB, part funding from GoS and PSDP. The scope of the work also includes construction of bridges, underpasses, cattle creeps, box & pipe culverts, retaining walls, drainages, erosion & and cillary works along with allied facilities.

