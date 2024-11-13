AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Corps Commander House attack case: Police declare eight PTI activists innocent

Recorder Report Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 08:25am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday disposed of pre-arrest bail petitions of eight activists of PTI in the Corps Commander House attack case after police declared them innocent in its investigation.

The petitioners include Tanzila Imran, Rizwana Ghazanfar, Makiya Saeed, Shahbaz Amir Ali, Farooq Ahmad, Usman Naveed, Zirk Khan and Mian Ahmad Rehman.

The court was hearing the bail petitions of 32 PTI activists when a prosecutor stated that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) exonerated eight of the petitioners for lack of evidence against them.

