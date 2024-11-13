AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.51 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.42%)
PAEL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
PPL 151.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.26%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,368 Increased By 143.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,930 Increased By 45 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Interior minister calls on Shujaat, vows to eliminate terrorism

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:28am

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed Pakistan’s commitment in fight against terrorism, acknowledging that thousands of Pakistanis have given their lives for peace.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, at his residence, here Tuesday.

Naqvi on the occasion announced that new roads in Islamabad would be named in memory of the martyrs and that discussions would be held with other provincial leaders to extend this initiative nationwide.

Provincial Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present during the meeting.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the occasion condemned the recent Quetta railway station suicide bombing and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs. He urged the government to dedicate roads to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism, to which Interior Minister Naqvi agreed, also committing to speak with the chief ministers of other provinces to implement similar measures.

The PML-Q president highlighted the tremendous sacrifices Pakistan has rendered in the war against terrorism, with thousands of lives lost. He stated that these sacrifices are unforgettable and deeply ingrained in the nation’s memory.

Shujaat also congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on Pakistan’s recent victory in the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against Australia after 22 years. He praised Mohsin Naqvi’s dedication as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and hoped that Team Pakistan will show good performance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his resolve against terrorism stating that the nation would continue to stand firmly with the families of the martyrs. He vowed to eradicate terrorism with the support of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Interior minister calls on Shujaat, vows to eliminate terrorism

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories