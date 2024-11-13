Interior minister calls on Shujaat, vows to eliminate terrorism

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed Pakistan’s commitment in fight against terrorism, acknowledging that thousands of Pakistanis have given their lives for peace.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, at his residence, here Tuesday.

Naqvi on the occasion announced that new roads in Islamabad would be named in memory of the martyrs and that discussions would be held with other provincial leaders to extend this initiative nationwide.

Provincial Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present during the meeting.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the occasion condemned the recent Quetta railway station suicide bombing and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs. He urged the government to dedicate roads to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism, to which Interior Minister Naqvi agreed, also committing to speak with the chief ministers of other provinces to implement similar measures.

The PML-Q president highlighted the tremendous sacrifices Pakistan has rendered in the war against terrorism, with thousands of lives lost. He stated that these sacrifices are unforgettable and deeply ingrained in the nation’s memory.

Shujaat also congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on Pakistan’s recent victory in the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against Australia after 22 years. He praised Mohsin Naqvi’s dedication as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and hoped that Team Pakistan will show good performance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his resolve against terrorism stating that the nation would continue to stand firmly with the families of the martyrs. He vowed to eradicate terrorism with the support of the people.

