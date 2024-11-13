AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

7th CTI International Conference to be held in Islamabad

Press Release Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:39am

ISLAMABAD: 7th Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) 2024 is all set to be held in Islamabad on Wednesday 13th November in Islamabad. The 7th edition of CTI will be organized by TOTAL Communications with the support of National CERT, NTISB, P@SHA, PISA, ISACA Islamabad, and Karachi Chapters.

Top leaders from the Cyber world are travelling from different countries to share the latest trends, challenges, and the way forward. Experts and Cyber Security practitioners from all over Pakistan will attend this one-day moot.

Islamabad cybersecurity 7th CTI International Conference

