PARTLY FACETIOUS: A bird in hand is worth two in the bush

“One theory that needs debunking is the one that argues that a system in place is worth more than individuals heading key institutions in place.”

“The expression is a bird in hand is worth two in the bush, see comparing apples with apples – birds with birds — while you are comparing apples with oranges or institutions with individuals heading the institutions.”

“Indeed, but if one bird is a crow which is a predator and another a sparrow which is not, then…”

“Dear me, you know I was just explaining the principle…”

“So institutions are what? Apples? And individuals, oranges, which are of a colour reminiscent of the US President-elect.”

“Don’t be facetious, all I meant was that there is a deep state, and before you deny it let me point out that even in the US there is a deep state and proof of that is in the unwavering support of administration after administration for Israel in spite of clear evidence of serious human rights violations and of an ongoing genocide for 13 months with the US…”

“OK I stand corrected but correct me if I am wrong the President has the power to change the leadership of his cabinet and advisers and…”

“Speaking of a cabinet member, I request Shehbaz Sharif to please instruct his deputy that a pink tie is a no no, and that too of a width that is no longer in use…”

“One way out would be for Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) to wear the national dress when representing the country abroad…”

“He is a five year in exile survivor.”

“So is Nawaz Sharif…”

“Wait stop, Nawaz Sharif was one year less in exile I reckon than GPS…why are you laughing?”

“Next time Nawaz Sharif should follow the actions of GPS — and here I would just ask you to look at the time spent in jail by the two me…”

“GPS was in jail earlier and oh I get it! He learned the lesson well while Nawaz Sharif was in jail twice and…”

“Right proves what I keep telling you about Nawaz Sharif: he makes the same mistake again and again and again just to prove that he always made the right decision…”

“Nawaz Sharif doesn’t know the abc of physics.”

“Where did that come from?”

“Albert Einstein, the great Physicist, said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

“Gotcha.”

