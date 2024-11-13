AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.08 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.58%)
FCCL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
MLCF 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 194.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PAEL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
PPL 151.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.58%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -3 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,750 Decreased By -1.5 (-0%)
KSE100 93,367 Increased By 142.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,926 Increased By 40.7 (0.14%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-13

US natgas prices hold near 5-week high

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures held near a five-week high on Tuesday as the market took a breather after soaring 9% in the prior session, with forecasts for lower demand than previously expected over the next two weeks offsetting a drop in output and expectations heating demand will rise when the weather turns seasonally cold in late November.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 1.1 cents, or 0.4%, to $2.909 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:11 a.m. EST (1311 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest price since Oct. 3.

Open interest in NYMEX futures, meanwhile, rose to a record high for an eighth day in a row, reaching 1.801 million contracts on Nov. 8.

Analysts said utilities likely added more gas to storage than usual during the mild week ended Nov. 8, but were so far uncertain whether they would add or pull gas during the week ended Nov. 15 since supply and demand were very close.

There is currently about 6% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. After weeks of mild weather, analysts said the expected build during the week ended Nov. 8 would be the first time utilities added more gas to storage than usual for four weeks in a row since October 2022.

Prior to the last few weeks, however, injections had been smaller than usual for 14 straight weeks because many producers reduced drilling activities this year after average spot monthly prices at the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana fell to a 32-year low for the month of March. Prices have remained relatively soft since then, dropping to a 23-year low for the month of October.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states has slid to 100.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, down from 101.3 bcfd in October. That compares with a record 105.3 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output over the past four days was down by 2.2 bcfd to a preliminary nine-month low of 98.3 bcfd on Tuesday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day. Some of that output drop was due to lingering production curtailments in the Gulf of Mexico for Hurricane Rafael, which dissipated last weekend.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain warmer than normal through Nov. 20 before turning near normal from Nov. 21-27. With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 107.7 bcfd this week to 109.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG’s outlook on Monday.

US natgas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices hold near 5-week high

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories