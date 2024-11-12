AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease on weak oil, caution ahead of US data

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday amid weak oil prices, with investors cautious ahead of U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.4% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 1.1% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied, recovering from a 5% drop over the previous two sessions, as investors absorbed OPEC’s latest downward revision for oil demand and the market’s disappointment over China’s latest stimulus plan.

The Saudi energy index was down 0.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.

Investors are also bracing for further signals from U.S. inflation data and Fed speakers this week.

Markets are pricing in an 87% chance of the Fed cutting rates in December by 25 basis points.

Gulf bourses end mixed on weak oil, ahead of US data

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari index retreated 1.4%, weighed down by a 2.3% decline in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank and a 3.3% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Dubai’s main share index, however, advanced 1.1%, led by a 3.7% rise in toll operator Salik Co and a 10.3% surge in Emaar Development after the developer reported higher nine-month net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.1%, with Commercial International Bank dropping 0.5%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.5% to 12,048
 ABU DHABI       lost 0.2% to 9,420
 DUBAI           gained 1.1% to 4,701
 QATAR           dropped 1.4% to 10,458
 EGYPT           lost 0.1% to 31,582
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 2,029
 OMAN            down 0.2% to 4,672
 KUWAIT          added 0.2% to 7,799
----------------------------------------
Gulf stock markets Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets ease on weak oil, caution ahead of US data

IMF delegation meets Aurangzeb: Finance Divison

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

COP29: Pay up or face climate-led disaster for humanity, warns UN chief

PM Shehbaz calls for redefining global climate finance to support vulnerable nations

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

KSE-100 sheds 424 points as investors resort to profit-taking

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

Read more stories